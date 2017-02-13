About

      culture i-D Staff 13 February, 2017

      the 2017 grammy awards, as told through our favorite memes

      Another year, another award ceremony, and, yes, another Beyoncé snub. But that wasn’t even the weirdest thing that happened at the 59th Grammy Awards ceremony. James Corden threw himself down the stairs for a laff, Riri snuck some booze gonzo style, Adele went Cady Heron on our ass. Blue Ivy tried to join in celebrity Car Pool, and CeeLOL Green dressed up like a Ferrero Rocher. Like the gif that keeps on giffing, here are our most memorable memes from the night.

      Relationship goals
      Why bend a spoon with your mind a la Uri Geller when you can bend a chair like Beyoncé? Bibbity bobbity Bey.

      Rolling into work on Monday after the Grammys like…
      James Corden getting absolutely shoeless as the 59th Grammy Awards host. Other highlights included: throwing himself down the stairs and organizing the ultimate celebrity car pool. Better memorize those words next time, John Legend!

      When your outfit on fleek and you're only five years old
      Blue Ivy was definitely Man of the Match last night. Crashing Corden's ultimate Car Pool but not quite feeling brave enough to sing, Blue wore a custom made Gucci tux as Prince tribute, and entered the elevator like an absolute boss child. I mean, she's everything.

      Bitch better have my hip flask
      Runner up for Man of the Match has to be Riri. Smashing shots from a diamond encrusted hip flask, actually FaceTiming someone in the middle of a live performance, and applying lipgloss when Beyoncé took to the stage. Classic.

      CeeLOL Green
      He once dressed up as a wall of flowers on The X Factor, and at this year's Grammys, the serial loller was back to his old tricks. Ceelo dressed somewhere between a Ferrero Rocher, a golden snitch, a dalek, and The Thing from Fantastic Four

      #freetheunderboob
      Lady Gaga opted for a very questionable outfit choice last night (though not as questionable as her actual performance with Metallica).

