the 2017 grammy awards, as told through our favorite memes

Relationship goals

Why bend a spoon with your mind a la Uri Geller when you can bend a chair like Beyoncé? Bibbity bobbity Bey.

Rolling into work on Monday after the Grammys like…

James Corden getting absolutely shoeless as the 59th Grammy Awards host. Other highlights included: throwing himself down the stairs and organizing the ultimate celebrity car pool. Better memorize those words next time, John Legend!

"y'all better keep this elevator the fuck civil today cause I'm not the one." pic.twitter.com/2Cn59qxx21 — ++ (@duttyglogyal) February 13, 2017

When your outfit on fleek and you're only five years old

Blue Ivy was definitely Man of the Match last night. Crashing Corden's ultimate Car Pool but not quite feeling brave enough to sing, Blue wore a custom made Gucci tux as Prince tribute, and entered the elevator like an absolute boss child. I mean, she's everything.

Bitch better have my hip flask

Runner up for Man of the Match has to be Riri. Smashing shots from a diamond encrusted hip flask, actually FaceTiming someone in the middle of a live performance, and applying lipgloss when Beyoncé took to the stage. Classic.

Why is CeeLo Green dressed like a Ferrero Rocher #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Cx63rr77Qg — ㅤPx (@xPTvo) February 13, 2017

CeeLOL Green

He once dressed up as a wall of flowers on The X Factor, and at this year's Grammys, the serial loller was back to his old tricks. Ceelo dressed somewhere between a Ferrero Rocher, a golden snitch, a dalek, and The Thing from Fantastic Four.

#freetheunderboob

Lady Gaga opted for a very questionable outfit choice last night (though not as questionable as her actual performance with Metallica).