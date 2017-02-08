teen beauty iris law talks school days and modeling for burberry

With her pale skin, pillowy lips, and piercing bluish-green eyes, Iris Tallulah Elizabeth Law is the epitome of an English rose. Which is probably why iconic British brand Burberry tapped her as the new face of its latest beauty campaign. Let's face it: she is beautiful, but as the daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost, she was always going to be, right? Just 16 years old, Iris follows in the footsteps of numerous celebrity offspring who've set aside their homework and begun taking over the industry, one glossy campaign at a time. There's Kaia and Presley Gerber, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Gabriel Kane Day-Lewis, Anais Gallagher and her cousin Lennon, Rocco Ritchie, and the entire Beckham clan. Even Iris's older brother Raff has got involved, walking for DKNY, appearing in a campaign for Hugo Boss, and gracing the pages of i-D's 35th Birthday issue. But far from resting on the laurels of their parents, this generation is more determined than ever to make it on their own. For Iris, that means a career in photography and the creative arts. But we'll let her tell you the rest.

What are you up to at the moment?

I'm at school, currently doing my GCSEs. It's annoying as that's the only answer I can give at the moment when people ask me!

They'll be over soon. Do you know what you want to do after school?

I obviously don't know what I'm doing completely, but I definitely want to do something creative, probably photography or creative direction.

What did you want to be when you were a child?

I wanted to be an underwater vet. I'm not sure I even knew what that meant, I think I wanted to have a vet shop under the sea, and then I wanted to be a chef for a little bit.

Who were your role models growing up? What posters did you have on your wall?

I didn't have posters on my wall, I wasn't really a kid who idolized celebrities. Obviously I liked them, but I didn't have specific ones that I was obsessed with or anything.

How did you get into modeling?

It started with a shoot for Illustrated People, I kind of just rocked up thinking it was a little shoot. I was excited to see how the photos would turn out but I didn't realize it was going to be a reveal type thing. Then it dropped and it was on the website and newspapers were picking up on it. My agent, who I'm with now saw that and got in touch. I didn't think anything would come of it.

Is it something you want to pursue?

I really enjoy it, but I really want to try other things that are more creative and just see what happens.

How did you get involved with Burberry?

Burberry reached out to me and we met a couple of times, with Christopher. Instantly I was really excited as Burberry is such an iconic British brand and so familiar to me. Everyone was so friendly in all the meetings. The deal was done in October and then we shot the campaign, and that was it.

What does beauty mean to you?

Beauty is a collection of things that delight the senses, including personality and the way you smile.

What's the best thing about being young and female today?

I feel like I can easily express myself. I feel like no one is trying to suppress my creativity or freedom.

Besides modeling what else are you into?

Art, photography, seeing my friends. I'm doing my modeling on the weekends and do my art and photography when I'm at school. [I enjoy] seeing my friends and going to concerts.

What are your hopes and dreams for the future?

My hopes and dreams for the future are to make sure I'm always being productive or creative. I really enjoy the creative process and seeing a final product that I'm proud of and that I know I made myself.