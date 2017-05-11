About

      11 May, 2017

      #tbt: what the new luxury looked like 16 years ago

      As Charlie Porter examines the meaning of luxury in 2017 for our Creativity Issue, we cast our minds back to The Renaissance Issue, where legendary photographer Richard Bush and esteemed stylist Jane How posed that very question 16 years earlier.

      READ: Charlie Porter's exploration of fashion vs luxury right now

      Credits

      Photography Richard Bush
      Styling Jane How
      Hair Sam McKnight using Kiehl's 
      Make-up Val Garland using Christian Dior
      Photographic assistance Danny Glassier and Mark Blower
      Styling assistance Anna Foster and Emily Jerman
      Make-Up assistance Petros Petrohilos 
      Models Daphne Selfe at Models 1, Madame Schmidt at Nathalie, Paris
      Special thanks to Rachel Elliston at United
      Shot at Fred K Studios 

      Topics:fashion, the creativity issue, richard bush, luxury, sam mcknight, the renaissance issue

