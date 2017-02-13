​take an exclusive look at supreme's new spring/summer 17 drop

Fresh from its fashion week-stealing collaboration with Louis Vuitton during the Paris men's shows, Supreme is back with its first drop of 2017. Professional skateboarder Sage Elsesser models the colorful, pattern-clashing new season gear, showing off a zebra print bomber with contrast green elastics, a motocross jacket, and a flocked flower pattern zip-up.

The collection also shows love for greatly missed US president Barack Obama. Obama's face is printed like a locket on a patterned hoodie, shirt, and sweatpants available in purple or green, with his name and '44th President of the United States' on a scroll banner below. There's also a cherub-featuring 'Fuck the president' T-shirt and pin set, presumably for his successor.

The spring/summer 17 collection will be available in store on Thursday, February 16 in London, Paris, New York and L.A., and in Japan on Saturday, February 18. The online store will open on Thursday, February 23.