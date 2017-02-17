take an exclusive first look at palace’s spring/summer 17 collection

About

      Ahead of the collection's February 24 release, check the Angelo Pennetta-shot images for Palace’s spring 17 lookbook, featuring Blondey McCoy and Lucien Clarke.

      We love the smell of Palace in the morning. Today, it smells like essential zip-up tops. It smells like vintage Juventus shirts (Palazzo 17). It smells like some sort of fall leaf-print shit you're not ready for. It smells, readers, absolutely mega: a mix of luxe sweaters, next level trackzoots, and wind-beating jackets for those of you who live somewhere really windy like [insert somewhere really windy here]. It is, simply, the utmost, the highest grade. Wear it if you want to look good. 

      Take a look right now, then go to the Palace Shop in Soho next Friday, February 24. It'll be online the following Friday, March 3 at 11:00am EST and 8:00am PST. 

