sza's 'supermodel' video is a glittery feminist revenge fairytale

SZA's latest video is the blueprint for the breakup of your dreams: being lured out of a luxe-kitsch glamping tent by a team of glittery fairy children, strutting through a forest in fluffy stripper heels, encountering your ex while he's wearing his worst laundry day outfit, and chucking firecrackers at his feet while he's tied to a pole in a schoolyard. The Nabil-directed video for SZA's sadcore revenge anthem "Supermodel" is the third from her long-awaited debut album CTRL, following the excellent Drew Barrymore-starring visual for "Drew Barrymore."

"Supermodel" is one of the more emotional tracks on CTRL, and probably SZA's favorite. "Leave me lonely for prettier women / You know I need too much attention for shit like that / You know you wrong for shit like that / I could be your supermodel if you believe," she sings, airing out her insecurities before getting back at her love interest in a pretty major way. "There's a song where I talk about sleeping with my ex-boyfriend's friend because he purposefully left me on Valentine's Day," SZA told Entertainment Weekly last year, "which will be the first time he hears about it," before revealing that she had another track all about vaginas — the Kendrick Lamar-featuring "Doves in the Wind." Judging by the magic we've seen so far, the video for that one should be quite something.