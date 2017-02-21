supreme’s metrocards have thrown nyc subway stations into chaos

Now vending in select stations: Supreme branded MetroCards pic.twitter.com/ah2kmT0laA — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) February 20, 2017

Following the huge success of its recent Louis Vuitton collaboration and Obama-inspired spring/summer 17 collection, Supreme is now taking its omnipresence to the next level. Today, the New York City Subway service tweeted that it was now selling Supreme MetroCards at select stations.

Not surprisingly, the collaboration has resulted in even longer lines at the ticket machine than usual, as fans flock to get their hands on the collector's item. Within hours, the cards were selling online for over $100. Not that heading down guarantees you'll get one — the cards were loaded into machines mixed with the usual designs and dispensed at random. This resulted in long, slow moving lines as fans bought piles of cards at a time. Non-streetwear obsessed computers took to Twitter to complain about the delays, and in some areas cops came in to break up lines and get things moving.

All of this for a Metrocard with the Supreme logo on it... No, seriously. pic.twitter.com/dxLPxAvQnJ — Manatti P. (@Manatti23) February 20, 2017

We didn't know where the brand would go after turning a brick into a must have item, but you have to give it to the NYC skate stalwarts. No one pulls off a branding experiment like Supreme.