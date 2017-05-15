About

      supreme is honoring michael jackson in a new collection

      After weeks of rumors, the brand appears to have confirmed its ode to the King of Pop on Instagram.

      This year has seen Supreme team up with some of the most famous brands in the world: Louis VuittonCDGLacoste, and even the New York metro. But now the brand is reaching a little further into the creative field by releasing a Michael Jackson capsule collection. Rumors of the ode to the King of Pop have been swirling for weeks since several Instagrammers shared images of Supreme hoodies and sweatshirts with a print of the late pop star. Now, the brand has appeared to confirm this as fact  posting a shot of one of the shirts taken from a recent editorial in Grind Magazine. 

      The king of pop joins an impressive line-up of celebrities and public figures who have been memorialized by the brand, including Kate MossMorrissey, and most recently Barack Obama. At the time of writing, Supreme has yet to release any additional information on the range, including a release date. Hypebeasts everywhere are probably already preparing to line up. 

