stormzy’s 'gang signs & prayer' debuts at number one in the uk charts

After a race to No.1 that was, to quote the man himself, "tighter than the cornrows I had in Year 8," Stormzy's debut album Gang Signs & Prayer has reached the top of the official UK chart. The record spent the past seven days jumping between the No.1 and No. 2 spots, before triumphantly claiming the top spot today with combined chart sales of 69,000.

Unsurprisingly, GSAP racked up a hell of a lot of plays on UK streaming services. In fact, it had the most first week streams for a No.1 album in chart history, even beating Drake's Views and Bieber's Purpose.

Despite the huge successes of Skepta's Konnichiwa, Kano's Made in the Manor, and Giggs's Landlord, Stormzy is the first grime artist to raise the roof on the charts, marking the genre's long-awaited and massively deserved break into the mainstream.

