      stormzy, petra collins, dev hynes, and snoop dogg star in adidas originals’ glitchy new film

      From sporty vampires and drone battering droogs to the (digital re)birth of venus, Adidas’ new promo is a reference-heavy ode to the unending well of creativity.

      Adidas Originals has brought together a stellar line up of "visionaries from the worlds of music, art, skate, and sport" for a slightly menacing, but euphoric new film, Original Is Never Finished, which features a group-effort reworking of the Frank Sinatra classic "My Way."

      Repping for London, Mabel appears Clockwork Orange-like in an underpass with a gang of all-in-white droogs, and attacks a drone with a baseball bat, while Stormzy stalks a pink-tinted underground lair. Canadian photographer and Gucci muse Petra Collins appears as an iPhone-loving modern incarnation of Botticelli's Venus, while Dev Hynes shows off his dancing stripes and Snoop inhabits his D O double G alter ego. The film also features skaters Mark Gonzales and Lucas Puig, and basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who shape-shifts into current L.A. Lakers star Brandon Ingram. Check it out, below.

