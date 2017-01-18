stormzy, petra collins, dev hynes, and snoop dogg star in adidas originals’ glitchy new film

Adidas Originals has brought together a stellar line up of "visionaries from the worlds of music, art, skate, and sport" for a slightly menacing, but euphoric new film, Original Is Never Finished, which features a group-effort reworking of the Frank Sinatra classic "My Way."

Repping for London, Mabel appears Clockwork Orange-like in an underpass with a gang of all-in-white droogs, and attacks a drone with a baseball bat, while Stormzy stalks a pink-tinted underground lair. Canadian photographer and Gucci muse Petra Collins appears as an iPhone-loving modern incarnation of Botticelli's Venus, while Dev Hynes shows off his dancing stripes and Snoop inhabits his D O double G alter ego. The film also features skaters Mark Gonzales and Lucas Puig, and basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who shape-shifts into current L.A. Lakers star Brandon Ingram. Check it out, below.