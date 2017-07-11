spooky new details about 'stranger things 2'

Well, we'll be blessed with season two of Stranger Things sooner than expected. Netflix has decided to bump up the show's release date from Halloween to October 27. The announcement was made with a quick, opaque teaser declaring that "1984 only gets stranger."

A great 80s-style poster was released today, too. In it, the Stranger Things kids stare up at a monster that looks much more fearsome than season one's. The news is a welcome surprise. The Duffer Brothers have been dropping hints about season two slowly. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly last year, the show's creators revealed that we can expect four new major characters and that they initially struggled with how they wanted to continue the show.

"I don't think we ever thought anthology," Ross Duffer told EW, responding to some fans' theories and wishes about how the show would proceed. "I think we talked like a larger time jump where the kids are older now and it's a different decade. That's something we batted around from the very beginning. But for us, there's still more story here [in the 1980s], there's still things that are unresolved."

With all the teased twists and turns the show is set to take, it looks like Stranger Things will live up to its title.