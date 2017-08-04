‘spice world,’ the best worst movie of all time, is returning to theaters

Dust off your Kappa track packs. Break out your Buffalos. And bathe yourself in Impulse body spray. Spice World is returning to theaters on September 29, 2017 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film's release.

Tickets are on sale now for screenings in the UK, the five angels announced in a Facebook post. And they are "hoping to [organize] something for fans across the world soon."

A refresher for anyone who doesn't have an annual Spice World viewing party: The iconic 1998 movie, directed by Bob Spiers (also of Ab Fab fame), follows Baby, Geri, Posh, and the two Melanies on a wild ride around London in a double-decker bus decorated like the sleepover palace of your tween dreams (Bean bags! A swing!). At its root, it's a classic music movie story arc: at the pinnacle of their fame, the group begin to feel the strain of celebrity, so they revisit their humble origins and eventually emerge stronger than ever. Somewhere along the way, though, the girls must also deliver their friend's baby, survive Posh Spice's maniacal driving, and placate their tightly wound manager, played by Richard E. Grant. Oh, and there's a bomb on the bus. It's like A Hard Day's Night meets Speed, with more zebra print.

Perhaps the best bit? Meat Loaf is the bus driver.

Other cameos include Roger Moore, Alan Cumming, Stephen Fry, Bob Geldof, Hugh Laurie, and ELTON JOHN. The film deserved all 11 of its Gold Raspberry Awards at the 1999 Razzies but is a true-blue cult classic.

In related news: Rumors about a possible 20th anniversary Spice Girls reunion remain unconfirmed, but have recently been reignited by… Nick Carter. "We've had conversations, I've had conversations with Scary Spice and Emma, and we've talked about it," the (maybe not-so-) former Backstreet Boy said in an interview last month. "We're always open to doing a tour with them. I think it would be an epic tour." Do you know what would make it even more epic? A double-decker bus filled with bean bags and Meat Loaf.