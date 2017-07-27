solange is signing books at a pop-up in bed-stuy

This summer has been a game of Where in the World Is Solange Knowles? She's been out and about performing at festivals across the globe — from her recent performance at L.A.'s FYF Festival to escaping from the hospital to serenade the crowd at London's Lovebox. Now, the singer has made her way to New York to perform at Panorama Festival. Always a generous queen, she's giving fans a special treat before hitting the stage tomorrow: a pop-up shop in Brooklyn. Even better? Mrs. Knowles will be there herself, signing copies of the art book she created in conjunction with her empowering Grammy-winning album, A Seat at the Table.

new york. tomorrow. A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on Jul 26, 2017 at 5:22pm PDT



Called "An Ode To," the event will take place at Brooklyn art gallery We Buy Gold today, beginning at 5:30pm (Solange will be there starting at 6:45pm). On sale will be her A Seat at The Table art book, which features images taken during the filming of the videos for "Don't Touch My Hair" and "Cranes in the Sky." A hardcover version will sell for $50 and a softcover version for $30. The creation represents Solange appropriating the conventional concepts of CD packaging and turning her behind-the-scenes photos into a thoughtful, stand-alone piece of art.

If you can't make it to the pop-up shop today, don't panic! Copies of Solange's book are still available on her Saint Heron website. Peep images from the book below: