solange broke out of the hospital to perform in london

This article was originally published by i-D Australia.

Solange had been very unwell, and in hospital for a number of days, when she released herself in order to play a headline set on the Noisey stage at London's Lovebox festival on Friday.

With people from the audience taking to social media to praise the singer's performance, which included a heartfelt rendition of crowd-fave, "Losing You," Solange warned her fans mid-performance that she might not be at her best. She told them, "I was in hospital this morning. I was in hospital for three days. After my show I had a serious episode and was told I shouldn't perform. And so I broke out of that bitch this morning because I knew this place was going to be filled with so much love. Thank you for believing in me when I didn't believe in myself.

While her performance looked pretty perfect, with Solange nailing the songs and dancing around the stage, she added, "I want to come back when I'm feeling better because I'm giving you the best that I've got, but I still have much more in me. But I knew I was not missing seeing you and all of these popping ass black and brown people. So thank you for always being there for me. I have so much gratitude."