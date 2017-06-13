snoop takes on the infamous iguana vs snake scene in 'plizzanet earth 2'

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

As you know, the best moment in Planet Earth 2 was the horror movie-esque iguana vs. snake chase from the "Islands" episode. It's literally all we spoke about in November, and hell, some people were still talking about it in February of this year, dissecting just how it was shot. Jimmy Kimmel's producers know what's up, calling in well-known animal commentator Snoop to bring back the traumatic memories and have us relive the intensity all over again.

"Let's watch some more animals," Snoop begins. Introducing us to a gang of "straight asshole" racer snakes, we witness the reptiles displaying raptor-like hunting methods in attempt to catch a marine iguana hatchling that we instantly bond with. "You can tell the way they look at you, they plotting right now," he tells us. As they gang up on the fleeing iguana baby, fresh out of its safe and sandy nest, Snoop warns him to, "get outta there man, go!" before voicing our exact thoughts throughout the rest of the ordeal. "They twistin' theyselves. Find it! Find a loophole! You gotta find your way to the top of the mountain now, nephew!" It's like he's in our heads.

Our favorite bit is when the Cali rapper notes that the iguana escaped because, "Snakes can't do all that cause they ain't got hands."