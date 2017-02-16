About

      sia urges kanye west to go fur-free

      The singer’s actions follow a UN report that one billion rabbits are killed for their coats each year, and a petition to ban fur from London Fashion Week reaches 75,000 signatures.

      Sia urged Kanye West to go fur-free during his Yeezy Season Five show on Monday. The "Chandelier" singer, who has been a vocal supporter of animal rights group PETA, tweeted a video of rabbits being slaughtered along with the question, "Would you consider going fur free?" as a response to the rapper turned designer's apparently fur-featuring collection. Though it was reported to be fake fur by Vogue.

      Sia's request follows a UN report that one billion rabbits are killed for their coats each year; a petition to ban the material from London Fashion Week has attracted over 75,000 signatures. The singer has spoken out against the use of fur in the past, tweeting the same video to Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian last June. In December, she called out Azealia Banks' slaughter of chickens writing, "Sacrificing animals for your gain is the wackest [thing] I've ever heard." You can read her message to Kanye below.


