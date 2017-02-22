shrimps's new fashion film is a tale of school girl innocence and adventure

Written and directed by Haley Anderson, Shrimps's latest film tells the tale of Ava and Lola, two faux fur-coated schoolgirls who find themselves abandoning their homework and wandering off into the woods in search of an adventure. Along the way, they pass a large tree adorned with colorful glass bottles and happen upon a mysterious boy as they meander through a field. Finally they reach the ocean — the ends of the earth where moon lives and the ships slip into fog — before vanishing into thin air.

"I love the way the film plays with innocence with a hint of eeriness, seeing Shrimps come alive mobilized in that world," says Hannah Weiland. "The world that I wanted to build was very much inspired by films from the 60s, like Věra Chytilová's Daisies and Michelangelo Antonioni's L'Avventura," Haley Anderson. "I imagined girls like the lonely Gibbons Twins, dressed in Shrimps, wanting to escape to a beach inhabited by one boy who is just as lonely. Taking inspiration from the voice-over in Red Desert I wrote the dialogue with an English schoolgirl in mind."

Narrated by the soothing voice of Kesewa Aboah and accompanied eerie music, Ava and Lola is haunting, surreal, and evocative. Just how you'd expect it to be.