​shia labeouf and collaborators start four year long artwork in protest against trump

He Will Not Divide Us is the newest interactive work by LaBeouf, Rönkkö, and Turner (that's Shia LaBeouf, Nastja Säde Rönkkö, and Luke Turner's collaborative art practice). And if you tuned into its livestream this morning, you were greeted by Jaden Smith standing outside the Museum of the Moving Image in New York, repeating the phrase "he will not divide us" over and over again into a camera.

According to Twitter, Smith had been doing it for 30 minutes, to the amusement and bemusement of the odd passerby. It's only an hour in to the trio's latest durational performance, and it's already seen some amazing surprises.

Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for the next four years, He Will Not Divide Us is an open call to solidarity from anyone and everyone. You're welcome to come and repeat the phrase into the camera yourself, as many times and for as long as you wish.

Starting to coincide with the inauguration of Donald Trump, 45th President of the United States, today, LaBeouf, Rönkkö, and Turner want the piece to be a "show of resistance or insistence, opposition, or optimism."

Tune in here hewillnotdivide.us