​selena gomez just released her petra collins-directed ‘fetish’ video

After tantalizing us with teasers and stills for almost a month, Selena Gomez has finally released the Petra Collins-directed video for "Fetish." In the sun-soaked, suburbia-set video, Gomez takes turns between seducing us, smashing dishes, and crying. There's also some gentle sadomasochism in the clip. Selena squeezes her tongue with an eyelash curler, eats a baby-blue bar of soap, and dances around inside a walk-in freezer. But love makes us all do crazy things.

This is Selena's second video for her haunting track. The first, also crafted by Collins, focuses solely on Gomez's lips as she airily mouths the song's lyrics. This new version has the tiniest bit more plot to it, but the emphasis is still on laying bear Selena's vulnerability.

Collins and Gomez are becoming quite the duo. Collins shot the cover art and teaser video for Selena Gomez's "Bad Liar" in May. Shortly after, the two drew anger from some fans who mistakenly believed the hospital bracelet Gomez wears in the video was a reference to suicide. It was actually from a recent hospital stint. The singer first opened up about having lupus in 2015 and the toll it was taking on her health.

Collins is becoming an in-demand music video director. Last year, she directed a 14-minute long music video for Lil Yachty, as well as Carly Rae Jepsen's whimsical "Boy Problems." It makes sense. With her soft-hued, intimate approach, Collins is bringing a refreshing authenticity and closeness to pop visuals.

Read More: Selena Gomez is Changing What Authenticity Means in Pop Music