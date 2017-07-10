selena gomez is reuniting with her spring breakers co-star gucci mane

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jul 7, 2017 at 1:41pm PDT

This article was originally published by i-D Australia.

i-D cover girl Selena Gomez is set to reunite with her Spring Breakers co-star Gucci Mane, five years after the film's release. But this time Harmony Korine isn't the one directing. Selena's tapped the Atlanta rapper for a guest verse on her forthcoming track, "Fetish."

Over the weekend the artist revealed the release date, July 13, via the Petra Collins-lensed cover art. Judging by a shot on Petra's Instagram, the young photographer might have had a hand the music video too — though we'll have to wait and see if our suspicion proves true.

Gucci and Selena met on the set of 2012's Spring Breakers, with Selena playing the innocent college girl Faith, and Gucci as strip club mogul Big Arch. Creatively, Selena's matured in the years following the film's release, now boasting an expansive portfolio of projects beyond acting. She serves as a brand ambassador to Coach, and will soon work with the luxury label on a capsule collection — all while working as executive producer on the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why.