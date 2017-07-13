selena gomez and petra collins shot a sexy video

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

Who else spotted Selena and Petra hanging out on social media recently? Anyone else feel like their best high school friend was hanging out with their cool new art school friend? Like you had set them up and were somehow responsible for this beautiful friendship? Of course they were going to get along! Of course they were going to create lovely sun-kissed visuals together!

A little over a week ago we were treated to the "Fetish" artwork which promised tales of suburbia and Gucci Mane through Petra's warm and hazy lens. Now we've got what Selena referred to this morning as "the first visual" on Twitter. It's more than enough. Much too much. Three minutes and four seconds of the actress turned pop star's mouth and not a lot else save those heavenly looking just out of focus earrings. The second visual couldn't come soon enough.

