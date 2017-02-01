​section boyz call out the daily mail for using their picture in an article on gang crime

Hey @DailyMailAU - your APEX gang pic is actually a UK rap band. Which we also we told you about last November. #mediawatch pic.twitter.com/SElOW8NU2s — Media Watch (@ABCmediawatch) January 31, 2017

The Australian arm of junk-news rag the Daily Mail has been caught out using a picture of south London grime stars Section Boyz to illustrate a story about what the paper describe as a "youth crime epidemic" in Melbourne, with particular reference to the 'Apex gang.'

Daily Mail Australia was call out by Aussie TV show ABC Media Watch, which posted an image of the news story -- titled 'What's Stopping Them From Killing You?' -- beside the original shot of Section Boyz on the top deck of a bus. "Hey @DailyMailAU - your APEX gang pic is actually a UK rap band. Which we also we told you about last November. #mediawatch," the outlet tweeted in the early hours of yesterday morning, not long after the grime stars came off stage at Drake's massive O2 show in London.

@DailyMailAU we are not happy with the way you have used our popular picture to slander another group that has nothing to do with us. FIX UP — SECTiON BOYZ (@SectionBoyz_) January 31, 2017

Section Boyz clapped back at the Australian Daily Mail on Twitter, writing, "@DailyMailAU we are not happy with the way you have used our popular picture to slander another group that has nothing to do with us. FIX UP." Word.