screen actors guild awards get political as actors deliver message to trump

At the end of a weekend that saw scores of passengers held at US airports following a travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries, several winners took to the stage at the the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild awards to offer a powerful rebuke to new president Donald Trump.

Following an executive order that not only suspended the entire US refugee admissions system for 120 days but also prohibited entry into the country from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, the casts of Stranger Things, Moonlight, and Hidden Fences offered gestures of solidarity and support to those stranded, while thousands turned out in protest across the United States.

"This story is of unity and this story is about what happens when we put our differences aside," said Taraji P Henson as she accepted the award for Best Ensemble in a Motion Picture on behalf of NASA true story Hidden Figures. "What I've learned from working on Moonlight is seeing what happens when you persecute people," said a visibly moved Mahershala Ali as he won the award for Best Supporting Actor.

"We stand here as proud actors." - @TherealTaraji on behalf of the cast of @HiddenFigures pic.twitter.com/7oL24Vpo5V — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 30, 2017

Meanwhile, the entire cast of Best Ensemble in a Drama Series winner Stranger Things took to the stage as David Harbour, who plays Chief Jim Hopper, delivered a passionate speech. "As we act in the continuing narrative of Stranger Things, we 1983 Midwesterners will repel bullies," he said. "We will shelter freaks and outcasts, those who have no home. We will get past the lies. We will hunt monsters! And when we are at a loss amidst the hypocrisy and the casual violence of certain individuals and institutions, we will, as per Chief Hopper, punch some people in the face when they seek to destroy the weak and the disenfranchised and the marginalized! And we will do it all with soul, with heart, and with joy. We thank you for this responsibility."

Protests and condemnation are set to continue today, as the situation remains increasingly unclear across the US.