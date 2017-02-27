sasha lane wore a black lives matter baseball jersey on the red carpet

@sashablane

With all the excitement surrounding the Oscars, you'd be forgiving for not tuning into the Independent Spirit Awards the day earlier. And while the Indies didn't end with a mind-blowing bungle that drew comparisons to Hillary Clinton losing the U.S. presidential election, lots of exciting stuff happened. Moonlight deservedly cleaned up, Donald Trump was compared to Robert Durst, and Sasha Lane arrived flashing a Black Lives Matter baseball jersey under her Louis Vuitton jacket.

"Black Lives Matter because All lives matter it's that simple," Sasha wrote on Instagram yesterday. "But all lives can't matter if you won't acknowledge black lives and so I'm gonna keep doing what I'm doing, living my life the way I want, representing my people with pride, loving everything about myself, including my mama and her Kiwi blood."

The American Honey actress and i-D cover star got the shirt from Mizizi, an "African and Caribbean streetwear brand for the diaspora." Scrolling through the label's Instagram shows Sasha has been spreading its message as far back as Art Basel three months ago. This isn't the first time BLM has made the red carpet — at last year's VMAs, Beyoncé rolled up with the Mothers of the Movement. Following the election of Trump, politics appearing on the red carpet is becoming increasingly common, and we're not complaining.