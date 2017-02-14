sandy liang brings the party back home for fall/winter 17

Sandy Liang hosted her fall/winter 17 presentation at Ludlow Studios in Chinatown, an easy five minute walk from her dad's beloved Cantonese rice porridge restaurant, Congee Village, where she shot this season's lookbook. Both her apartment and her studio are also nearby. Her inspirations are always local: Friends. Family. Canal Street grandmas. Supreme-loving LES skate kids. And, after spending last winter hiking upstate hillsides, her girl is pretty stoked to be chilling in an intimate downtown venue with great speakers and a generous supply of sparkling rosé.

There were only 12 models at the intimate Sunday Funday event, sporting a tight edit of what was somehow also one of Sandy's most expansive collections yet. Outerwear was more fun and fuzzy than ever, layered with crystal-trimmed velvet slips and printed dresses (one featuring fruit, the other tampons and Cheetos). This was also her first time showing accessories: including a grey shearling beanie with a giant splash of white shearling and the world's coziest pastel-peach bucket bag. "It's a cute little furry friend," Sandy lovingly told WWD when teasing the new venture. She also expressed a desire to make shoes. Judging by the black combat boots and furry green kitten heels that rounded out the looks, she has exceptional taste in them.

Back to the coats and denim, though. iPhone-toting guests seemed most psyched to Instagram the camel coat that was business casual in the front and raging party in the back, soaked in shearling the colors of neapolitan ice-cream. More lowkey remixes of her young archive included a luxe camel teddy coat and a black puffer jacket with a giant moss-green shearling collar. Guys — or anyone — can look forward to slim-cut navy boiler suits with low-profile wide-leg or kick flare hems. Plus a killer pullover puffer jacket in the vein of a souped-up North Face fleece. Probably as close to normcore as Sandy will ever get.