sampha's new video stars adwoa aboah in 360 degree virtual reality

In the run up to the release of Process this Friday, Sampha has dropped a video for the album's third single, "(No One Knows Me) Like the Piano." The visual, directed by Jamie-James Medina, sees Sampha perform the beautiful and vulnerable new track to an empty studio, save for one Adwoa Aboah who dances gracefully around the room, her movements followed by a trail of glittering sands. Plus, the whole thing is outfitted by Grace Wales Bonner! This might just be the perfect triptych of i-D favorites coming together to make one gorgeous video.

Allowing the viewer to experience this from Sampha's perspective, the video also comes in a 360 version. There's a behind-the-scenes look at how the film was made, too. Check it out.