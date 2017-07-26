About

      André-Naquian Wheeler 26 July, 2017

      rupaul really, really wants willow smith to play him in a tv biopic

      The show will focus on the drag queen’s struggle years in 80s New York.

      RuPaul has lived a life and then some. He strutted into the spotlight with the 1992 queer club anthem "Supermodel (You Better Work)," then sashayed into hosting his own talk show, and now, of course, leads the insanely popular reality competition Drag Race. His next boundary-breaking venture? Adapting his life into a TV show. In March, Ru announced the half-hour long dramedy, written by Power writer Gary Lennon. 

      Filling Ru's size-12 heels is a tall order, but the drag icon just announced he has someone in mind for the job: Willow Smith.

      While the show has not yet been cast, RuPaul teased that Willow "might" have the honor of playing him in a recent interview. "At least she's a biological female," RuPaul said in response to the interviewer's belief that the multitalented starlet might be too young to play him. "And I don't need someone bitchy. I'm not. I'm sassy. There's a kindness in me. I'm really a sweetheart."

      The untitled TV project is reportedly being produced by J.J. Abrams's Bad Robot (which was also behind Lost). "Networks are bidding on the project now," Ru revealed. "A one-hour show is 42 minutes. A streaming service is an hour. Until we know which, we haven't started shooting." Ru has been plotting this venture out for a while. He expressed his desire for Willow to play him on Twitter all the way back in 2011.

      One thing is certain: Ru is going to hold out for the best deal possible and create the most extravagant bioseries to ever be made. Because like Mama Ru sung, "I'm minty fresh, but it ain't for free!" *Snaps* 

      Text André-Naquian Wheeler
      Image @rupaulofficial/ Tyrone Lebon

