rihanna's fenty makeup line finally has a release date

Rihanna fans are some of the most passionate in pop history. Safe to say the Navy was pretty psyched when Rihanna announced her own makeup line, Fenty Beauty, last year. The new venture is a collaboration with the Kendo division of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, which also happens to own Sephora. So that's probably where you'll want to set up camp come this fall — which is Fenty Beauty's official drop date, according to a series of viral posts on Rihanna's social channels today. This is the first big update since Fenty put out a casting call for makeup artists in February.

Rihanna has long been creating makeup looks as bold as her sartorial ones. I mean, you need a strong beauty game to get your face regrammed as many times as your dizzying Comme des Garçons Met Gala gown. The Badgal appreciates a good historical hat tip too — the fuchsia blush and matching eyeshadow she wore to the Met was said to have been inspired by Rei Kawakubo's spring/summer 97 runway show. Equally impressive: the super-fresh face art Rih taps Pat McGrath to create for the Fenty x Puma runway, which can range from underground health goth to art class on acid. But of course the reigning queen of not giving a fuck also loves more low-key looks.

An exact date for Fenty Beauty has not been revealed, but word on the street — as in, straight from Rihanna's mouth — is that we can lightly pencil in September. Alongside the megawatt highlighter Rih has teased on social media, the line is said to include a holographic lip product teased on Fenty's spring/summer 17 runway. In the meantime, you can sign up for more notifications on the brand's website. If the popularity of Rihanna's MAC collaborations and fragrance ranges are any indicator, it's worth getting in line ASAP.