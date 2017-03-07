rihanna's class of 2017 for fenty includes adwoa aboah, slick woods, and jamie bochert

@slickwoods

Rihanna might be teacher's pet at Harvard University, but she's still head badgal at heart. The megastar/humanitarian/designer presented her Fenty x Puma fall/winter 17 show in Paris yesterday on a cast of cool kids that included Adwoa Aboah, Jamie Bouchert, Fernanda Ly, Joan Smalls, Frederikke Sofie, Lexi Boling, and Hanne Gaby Odiele. Fenty fave Slick Woods graduated top of the class, opening the show in a nipple-baring plaid puffer coat and matching silk boxer shorts. This is one graduation ceremony you probably don't want to invite your grandma to. Cara Delevingne, who sat front row in an oversized pastel hoodie from her BFF's new collection, didn't appear too fazed.

Other memorable looks from yesterday's show included boxy puffers worn with bunched up football jerseys and school skirts, thick fleecy wizard robes in navy and maroon, and under-boob crop tops with long flared sleeves. Footwear ranged from plaid creepers with pointed toes to plaid-lined wellies that gaped around the calves of her goth girls and art geeks. Hardly the most practical thing for wearing in the rain, but guaranteed to sell out regardless. Makeup legend Pat McGrath gave the models cliquey badgal beauty looks including black lipstick, winged liner, and glittery orange eyeshadow with slashes of black ink below the eyelids. Back to school never looked so cool.