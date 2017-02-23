​rihanna named humanitarian of the year by harvard university

Bajan pop megastar Rihanna has been named the 2017 Humanitarian of the Year by Harvard University. Far from some glittery celebrity philanthropy gong, the award has actually previously been given to three UN General Secretaries, and girls' rights and education activist Malala Yousafzai.

Wondering what Rihanna did to deserve such an award? Loads, actually. As director of the Harvard Foundation S. Allen Counter describes:

"Rihanna has charitably built a state-of- the-art center for oncology and nuclear medicine to diagnose and treat breast cancer at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Bridgetown, Barbados," Counter says in a statement. "She has also created the Clara and Lionel Foundation Scholarship Program [named for her grandmother and grandfather] for students attending college in the U.S. from Caribbean countries, and supports the Global Partnership for Education and Global Citizen Project, a multiyear campaign that will provide children with access to education in over 60 developing countries, giving priority to girls and those affected by lack of access to education in the world today."

Right on, Rihanna! The award will be presented at Harvard University next Tuesday, February 28. Tickets are free but only available in person, on the day, to people carrying a Harvard ID card.