richard nicoll to be honored at london fashion week

After our dear friend Richard Nicoll passed away last year, the London fashion industry lost not only an illustrious designer but an electric personality too. Nicoll's career spanned well over a decade, including positions at Cerruti and Louis Vuitton, as well as his own eponymous label, launched in 1996. His show was a yearly highlight of the fashion calendar; the signature clean lines and sculptural tailoring of his work won fans and plaudits all over the world. It's a talent that deserves to be saluted, and will be. A color is being dedicated to the designer at London Fashion Week this month.

Christened "Nicoll Blue," the Pantone color will coat the main entrance to 180 Strand, the heart of LFW, as part of a series of tributes to the designer's sudden passing. Chosen by a group of close friends, the blue is said — by Laurie Pressman of the Pantone Color Institute, who developed the hue — to embody "the elegance and sensitive spirit of this much beloved designer whose innate kindness, loving soul, and good natured sense of humor held a special allure to all that entered into his orbit."

As well as Nicoll Blue, a minute's silence will be observed just before the Central Saint Martins MA show on Friday February 17, with plans underway for a larger retrospective to mark would have been the designer's 40th birthday later this year.

"Richard was a designer whose talent and character inspired all around him," says BFC Ambassador for Emerging Talent Sarah Mower MBE. "He registered his affinity for the spectrum of blues hundreds of times in the collections he showed in London. For a decade, Richard's life-enhancing gift for bonding people together contributed immeasurably to the spirit of a whole London fashion generation. The visual presence of Nicoll Blue throughout the main fashion week venue is a way to remember and celebrate a great London friend and to convey our respects and eternal gratitude to his family."