richard linklater directs psa against anti-trans bill in texas

Richard Linklater has again set his sights on the Lone Star State. Though unlike Slacker, Boyhood, or Dazed and Confused, the director's latest project isn't so much a love letter as an urgent — though still humorous — call to action. "I Pee With LGBT" takes aim at the discriminatory laws currently being pushed through in Texas. The state is considering three pieces of legislation targeting the rights of LGBTQ people, one of which (the Texas Privacy Act or SB6) is very similar to North Carolina's hyper-controversial HB2, which aims to stop transgender people from using restrooms that align with their gender identity.

Linklater teamed up with the ACLU on the minute-long ad, titled Taking a Seat, Making a Stand. "You've got to roll up your sleeves, pull down your pants, and pee with LGBT," it urges. "You've got to take a seat to make a stand. You've got to spray it, to say it." It mentions that these bills are not only morally reprehensible but also economically irresponsible. "Passing the bill would harm Texas business to the tune of billions of dollars. Just ask North Carolina." A similar argument was made by a slew of high-profile artists — including Grimes, Sia, Ariana Grande, Britney Spears, St. Vincent, and Shamir — who signed an open letter written by Jack Antonoff and addressed to Texas Lawmakers.

SB6 was sent to the Senate State Affairs committee last month, and another date for hearings hasn't been set yet. Other legislation being considered would force teachers to out LGBTQ students to their parents, undermine marriage equality, and strip LGBTQ people of nondiscrimination protections. Of course peeing and tweeting isn't the only way to help stop these laws. Texans are being urged to call and email their senators, while the ACLU has dropped some sweet toilet-themed merch to help them defend the rights of already marginalized individuals.