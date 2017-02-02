riccardo tisci has left givenchy

Givenchy has confirmed that creative director Riccardo Tisci has left the house after 12 years at its helm. The French maison confirmed to WWD that fall/winter 17 men's and couture 17 were Tisci's final collections. Givenchy will not show during Paris Fashion Week on March 5, but will sell a studio-designed collection to stores via a showroom.

Posting on his Instagram, Tisci writes, "A giant heartfelt thank you to #givenchy, #lvmh, my incredible team, the magical atelier and everyone who made these 93 collections possible and all the other crazy adventures. Your love and support, in the day and in the night, will forever remain in my heart. #love #givenchy #forever."

In a statement, LVMH's Bernard Arnault, says, "The chapter Riccardo Tisci has written with the house of Givenchy over the last 12 years represents an incredible vision to sustain its continuous success, and I would like to warmly thank him for his core contribution to the house's development."

From the beefy sportswear aesthetic of fall/winter 11's barking rottweilers, stars, and chain prints, to the much-imitated monochrome tailoring of spring/summer 10 and the diaphanous but powerful feathered gowns of his couture collections, Tisci's work is unmistakable.

A true showman, he collaborated with Marina Abramović on a spectacular spring/summer 16 show in New York. Designed in collaboration with the high priestess of performance art, the collection was presented in a show in which performers moved ritualistically in an outdoor set, to the sound of monks chanting as the sun set over the Hudson.

Abramovic is part of a creative family that Tisci has cultivated around himself and the brand that also includes the iconic model Mariacarla Boscono, pop culture stars like Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and Nicki Minaj, and industry names like Lady Fag and Catherine Baba. He was an early proponent of trans models such as Lea T.

Tisci's departure from Givenchy fuels rumors that the Italian designer is headed to Versace, which has reportedly been chasing him. It is well known that Tisci is a big admirer of Gianni Versace's work. He's also great friends with Donatella Versace, who he appeared with in the fall/winter 15 Givenchy 'Family' campaign.