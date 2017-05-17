About

    The VICEChannels

      news i-D Staff 17 May, 2017

      rejjie snow dropped a mixtape and a zine while you were sleeping

      Have a listen and take a look right here.

      rejjie snow dropped a mixtape and a zine while you were sleeping rejjie snow dropped a mixtape and a zine while you were sleeping rejjie snow dropped a mixtape and a zine while you were sleeping

      The first of Rejjie Snow's two full-length releases for 2017, The Moon & You, is out now on 300 Entertainment, a label he shares with the likes of Fetty Wap, Young Thug, and Migos. The mixtape includes "Purple Tuesday ft. Joey Bada$$ and Jesse Boykins III." You know, the one that the internet freaked out over, as well as twelve new tracks featuring production from Cam O'bi and Benjamin Miller.

      Highlights include the shiny, happy "Fashion Week", which includes references to fash faves Comme de Garçons and Margiela, "Congo (Mama Africa)", and "Me & My Piano" — which is just Rejjie and, you guessed it, his piano, reminding us of the sweet side of him (one we've not seen since the last time we looked at his Twitter and saw that pinned tweet about wanting lots of dogs to carry his coffin to his future funeral). Stick this on and browse our favorite images from the accompanying zine that Rejjie edited himself.

      Credits

      Text Frankie Dunn

      Connect to i-D’s world! Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

      Topics:news, music, music news, rejjie snow, mixtape, zine, culture

      Recommended

      Connect with i-D

      Most Popular

      comments powered by Disqus

      Today on i-D

      Load More

      featured on i-D

      More Features