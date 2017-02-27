r&b lovers vibe on music and style at soulquarius

Name: Brandy Michaud. Age: 19. Where are you from? Novato, CA. What do you do? I am a biology major student at Cal State LA. Who are you here to see, and why? I came here to see the queen, Erykah Badu, because her music is so inspiring and her presence captures everyone's attention in a room. I also came to see Ja Rule and Ashanti because I grew up listening to them and their music is lit! Describe what you're wearing from head to toe: I am wearing bamboo hoop hearings, a long black bomber from Zara, a black Selena graphic t-shirt, yellow socks and checkerboard Vans. What does music mean to you? Music has a lot of importance in my life. It doesn't only open my ears, but also my eyes to a lot going on around me. It allows people to connect and come together. It's my therapy, it helps me maintain my positive attitude, and my faith. What makes California interesting today? What makes California interesting is the amount of creativity and the diverse personalities and people that come from here. What's one of your goals or hopes for 2017?My goal for 2017 Is to push myself to step out of my comfort zone and to figure out exactly what I want to do with my life.

Name: Seun Akinwale. Age: 22. Where are you from? Maryland. What do you do? Server. Who are you here to see, and why? Ja Rule, Ashanti, Kelis, and Jon B. I'm an old head when it comes to music. Describe what you're wearing from head to toe: Burberry shades, Love Culture jacket, Ross top, $6.99 shop bottoms, and Marshall's shoes. What does music mean to you? Everything. It's a part of everything I do. What makes California interesting today? The culture. What's one of your goals or hopes for 2017? To get my car.

Name: Temi Ikudayisi. Age: 20, almost 21! Where are you from? Maryland. What do you do? Student. Who are you here to see, and why? Willow Smith, Kelis, Jhene Aiko, Ja Rule, Ashanti, and The Internet, because I love music -- duh! Describe what you're wearing from head to toe: Anthropologie print two piece, Zara boots, glasses, and bag. What does music mean to you? Music means everything to me. It's what makes me happy, makes me sad, and sometimes what gets me through my day. What makes California interesting today? It's cold! What's one of your goals or hopes for 2017? To build my brand.

Name: Morgan Powell. Age: 23. Where are you from? New York. What do you do? Fundraiser at the Park Avenue Armory. Who are you here to see, and why? Erkyah Badu, but also R Kellz because I've never seen him live! Describe what you're wearing from head to toe: White button up, black corset, baggy jeans, black platform boots. What does music mean to you? Music is the healer. What's one of your goals or hopes for 2017? Dismantle the fuck out of the white heterosexist patriarchy.

Name: Paville Garcia. Age: 27. Where are you from? Los Angeles, California. Describe what you're wearing from head to toe: Vintage boots, vintage Levis, vintage 1990s Air Force bomber, handmade tassel earrings, vintage beaded purse. What's one of your goals or hopes for 2017? To bring more love into the world and spread it!

Name: Tosha Meeks. Age: 19. Where are you from? L.A. What do you do? I am a filmmaker. Describe what you're wearing from head to toe: Orange jacket with jade gems, open-back deep purple tank top, high-waisted bell bottoms, tan boots. What makes California interesting today? Film!

Name: Ana Victoria Ramirez. Age: 27. Who are you here to see, and why? Music and peace. Describe what you're wearing from head to toe: Vintage faux fur, jeans, Jordan Vs, nameplate, octagon hoops. What makes California interesting today? California has everything. What's one of your goals or hopes for 2017? To level up!