raf simons’s first outing for calvin klein is about women, equality, and millie bobby brown

Image via @calvinklein

This weekend, the eternally low-key Raf Simons unveiled his first collection for Calvin Klein in decidedly understated fashion. The announcement of Calvin Klein by Appointment, a new line of 14 styles, was auspiciously timed to coincide with a crowded news cycle that included Trump's inauguration and the global women's marches. Not that there was anything underwhelming about the campaign itself, or the inclusion of the house's new face Millie Bobby Brown — the breakout star of Stranger Things.

Shot by Willy Vanderperre and styled by Olivier Rizzo, the campaign also features actress Abbey Lee and models Julia Nobis, Lineisy Montero, Kiki Willems, Natalie Westling, and Selena Forrest. It's the most recent project in a long term partnership between Willy and Raf — the photographer shot all the designer's campaigns while he was at Dior.

The line is technically a re-development of the brand's former celebrity by-appointment service that will no longer be reserved for the famous, but rather act as an open made-to-measure service. Explaining the shift, Raf said it was, "very much about celebrating the American woman and American fashion." While the brand's website calls it, "A cast of distinct individuals brings the idea to life: Chosen for who they are, where an essential strength of character is key. Whether famous or unknown, all are treated equally."