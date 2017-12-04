nyc cab drivers are giving out helmut lang merch

Photography Alex Lee

In 1997, Helmut Lang moved to New York City, and made some very prescient decisions. Three days before his inaugural New York Fashion Week show, he decided to just put the whole collection up on “the World Wide Web,” as it was then known. He was also the first fashion designer to ever advertise on an NYC taxi top, joining the esteemed ranks of Broadway musicals and diet-friendly beer brands. That latter move celebrates its 20th anniversary next year, but Helmut Lang is celebrating early. The brand has just dropped a surprise capsule collection that celebrates its entrepreneurial, NYC-centric roots.

The capsule is a naturally tight edit for the minimalist brand. Art director Eric Wrenn has made T-shirts ($125) and hoodies ($210) that feature an archival Helmut Lang taxi top image dated September 2000. (You might recognize them — if not from the cabs, from the book Postcards from the Edge of the Catwalk.) Check out the line here, or try your luck IRL. Legit Long Island City cab drivers are not only stunting in the merch as models but giving some pieces away from their special Helmut Lang-branded taxis. Keep an eye on the brand's social channels for more info!