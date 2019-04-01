daily horoscopes: april 1, 2019

April kicks off with the Moon in Pisces, setting a sensitive, spiritual tone to the beginning of this month.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs for advice on how to gain as much insight and energy as you can from today.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

Do everything in your power to only focus on what you can control, today. There may be a lot of things that seem to go awry, but they are all tests for how well you can remain in your power and influence. Getting stuck on what you can’t change is always a recipe for misery. All that’s asked of you is that you tend to things to the best of your ability, begin to recognize when something is out of your hands, and be willing to readjust your focus back to your sphere of influence, so you never waste unnecessary time and energy again.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

Find some way to return to where you find faith, today. It could be religious, spiritual, or about beauty, landscape, etc, but make an effort to return to the things that give you perspective about life and the meaning of all of the twists and turns of it. You are in a tumultuous time in your existence, and this kind of grounding for your spirit will be paramount as the material conditions of your life shift around you.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

You are free to be as scattered with your attention as you please, today. Follow wherever you intuition takes you, and see what each space you land in has to offer you. As long as you are completely present for whatever amount of time you choose to devote to whatever subject or experience you engage with, you have the potential to learn and gain more insight into yourself and your direction than you have in a long time, today.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

You are an expert at unconditional love, but be careful that this doesn’t morph into boundaryless love. The people who truly care for you should encourage you to speak up for what you need and the kind of treatment that allows you to show up as best you can in your connections. Have the intimidating conversations about your expectations and needs now, before any unspoken missteps become irreversible resentments.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

The people around you may be very emotionally messy, today. Think about how you can be a mirror, reflecting this behavior back to them, instead of absorbing their distress and taking it on as your own. Think about what kinds of questions you could ask and suggestions you could make, and how you can use your silence strategically to steer them in the right direction, without having to go there with them.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

It’s important for you to have a “let’s see where this takes me” attitude, today. It’s okay to initiate things and state what you want, but having a rigid idea of what everything should look like and where it should take you is what you want to steer clear of. When things happen, refrain from labeling them as “good” or “bad” and instead try to see the opportunity in everything. You often learn your most important lessons in the most seemingly unfortunate of circumstances.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You may have a really hard time getting straight answers out of people, today, and this is truly a blessing in disguise. This wishy-washy nature gives you a chance to see how you really feel about both that person and whatever it is you are trying to decide, for yourself. Crowdsourcing how you feel about something will never bring you a deep sense of satisfaction. Let the people around you be where they are while you find your own clarity.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

It will be important for you to recognize people’s humanity, today, and let it inform your actions and reactions more than anything else. You often have high expectations for others because you have the highest expectations for yourself, but maybe neither of the bars you have set are fair. Practice offering others and yourself the benefit of the doubt, today, and see how it changes your mood and relationships, accordingly.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

If you are feeling the urge to run from something right now, take a closer look at what your true motivations are. Are the reasons you can think of for fleeing actually reflective of the kind of person you want to be and relationships and experiences you want to have? If not, see if you can find another way to approach the situation. Communicate about how you feel and what your fear is telling you to do, without actually giving into it yet.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Beware of becoming too attached to what something or someone is “suppose” to be or do for you, today. The best way to feel abundant is to see the meaning and importance in everything, and to also let it be what it is. The more you narrow your focus and become too set in what your life, relationships, financial situation, etc “should” look like, the more unhappy you will be. Find ways to appreciate and celebrate exactly where you are and what surrounds you, now, and more of what you love will find you.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

If there is anything you are holding onto with white knuckles-a person, dynamic, object, job, etc-it’s come time to release it. Anything you have to work to convince yourself or others to keep or maintain is not for you, right now. Come to peace with the decision to let whatever that is go, and trust that whatever is better for you and where you are in your life now will come to fill the empty space in exactly the right time.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

Right now, it is wise to follow your instincts. Even if a situation “seems fine” from an outside perspective or you think you should be able to participate, if it feels off in your body and spirit trust that feeling and walk away. The more you ignore those feelings, the quieter your intuition will become. You might not fully understand your need for space from a situation or person in the moment you need it, but in time you will realize why you were prompted to make the difficult but important choice.