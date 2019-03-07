daily horoscopes: march 7, 2019

The Moon is back in Aries, today, and pushes us all to be a little bit more honest and abrasive than usual.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs to understand how to work the Aries moon energy to your benefit.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

Remind yourself of all of the things you have going for you and all that you have accomplished by being intentional and paced, today. Find and create spaces that encourage serenity and celebration in you, that don’t have any room for frantic energy. You can easily get swept up in emotions, even if they seem to come from nowhere or don’t serve you. Today, give yourself a finite amount of time to indulge any of these kinds of thoughts or feelings that hold you back, and then dedicate yourself fully to moving forward.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

Your feelings can be useful to you, if you are able to trace their origins and fully feel them. These are your tasks, today. When some kind of emotion rushes in, define its trigger and ask yourself how you can allow it full space to pass through. The more you try to stifle things or misunderstand where these feelings are coming from, the more hectic and unstable your life will become. Give your body and spirit the space they need to do what feels best in that moment and know that it is the most “productive” and “progressive” thing you could do.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

Some big, sporadic energy just entered your sign and it’s an ideal day to take some space for yourself to recharge and recalibrate. You are on the right path and going at the perfect pace. Don’t let anything pressure you or put you into a compromised position because you feel like you aren’t measuring up. There’s nothing to compare yourself to. Taking time and space to get back in touch with yourself and what you need to feel sustained, right now, is the best use of what today has to offer.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

Being around like-minded people will energize you, today, but beware of making any long-term commitments in those spaces out of excitement. The last thing you need right now is to get ahead of yourself. Allow any ideas time to simmer and let your current projects unfold on their own timeline. Anything forced or created without forethought and planning has an increased chance of not giving you what you want or deserve out of it, now. Channel your creative energy into plans, there’s no need to rush the execution.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

Be careful that you don’t adopt a “my way or the highway” attitude, today. It will be easy to be overly emotionally invested in your work and the ideas that you present, but this is something you will need to work on. Think about why a particular point of view or way of doing things feels so important for you to champion, and see how you can detach from it. Otherwise, you run the risk of getting your way, but alienating yourself and your ability to actually accomplish it in the process.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Any boredom or restlessness you feel, today, can be remedied by exploration and learning something new. You could take a class, read a book, or visit a new place. Whatever it is, make it something you can apply to the work that you’re already doing. Whether it be something that opposes you and mirrors you, or something that affirms you, allow yourself to step into the role of the student and play a little bit, until you’re ready to get back into your routine.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

It will be very easy to get frustrated with yourself and shut down, completely, today. How can you prepare for and prevent this possibility? How can you practice self-compassion and honor your limits, today? The more you try to ignore your feelings and press on, the more likely a breakdown will be. When you are feeling out-of-sorts, you have to be the one to know you need a break and take it to reorient yourself and honor what you’re feeling. Practice this, today, and you’ll have this useful tool for the future.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Be as conscious as you can of the expectations you have of the people around you, today. You may feel like you need someone or their opinion, but if you are unwilling to listen or offer what they give to you back in return, then you may want to find a different way to tend to whatever is surfacing. Finding new outlets and sources of comfort and security is an important part of your expansion. Find things that offer the kind of assurance and satisfaction you need that has nothing to do with other people or their capacity to show up for you.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

There’s no need to get so worked up over the little details and mistakes that you encounter, today. Whenever you do, figure out what kind of environment, phrase, support, etc, would help you to zoom out, get a broader perspective and move forward. You place the pressure of being perfect on yourself. Give yourself permission to lift that burden, if just for today, so that you don’t end up making any rash decisions or burning any bridges over things that aren’t worth it.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your urge to do something spontaneous is strong, today, and it may be best to just indulge it. Figure out exactly the kind of experience or feeling you’re craving and find the least disruptive way to satisfy that need. Your goal is to find a happy medium between allowing yourself some fun and excitement, and still honoring the commitments you’ve made and boundaries you’ve previously set for yourself. But, once you find that sweet spot, take it as far as it can go.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your environment will have a heavy impact on your ability to be “productive,” today. If you’re feeling stifled or agitated by your usual digs, do whatever you can to either rearrange things and renew the energy of the space, or move to somewhere you can feel comfortable in. Take your needs seriously and follow the instructions they give you. Your resistance to them will only cause more distress and push you further from your most creative and content self.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

Your opinions and beliefs feel more pressing than usual to convey, but you may have a hard time feeling satisfied with any reception they get. This is an opportunity for you to take a retrograde lesson and reassess why external approval is so important to you. Think, also, about what your ideal reception looks like before you communicate your thoughts, so that you have something to compare everything to and can find some perspective in times of frustration.