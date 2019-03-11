daily horoscopes: march 11, 2019

The Moon is in Taurus, today, giving us a slow, grounded start to the week.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs for advice on how to be intentional without becoming stagnant.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

It might just be one of those days where you need a lot of opinions and extra outside insight to feel confident about moving forward. This is okay. Just make sure you only ask people you respect and who support you and your broader vision. If you feel like you don’t know where to turn with your questions, it probably means you should just trust your inner guidance and move forward.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

The most helpful and generative kind of grounding for you, this week, will be gratitude. Whenever you’re in a situation where you seem to be focused primarily on all of the irritating aspects of a person or situation, try and find three things to appreciate about it to bring you back to center. The more you practice this, the more it will come naturally and even the most grating of situations will become bearable, a skill not many can master.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

Your key to not allowing your responsibilities and feelings to bog you down is to be in the consistent practice of moving your body. Your mind and body are intimately connected, especially today. In order to change your state of mind, moving your body in ways that release tension, and encourage flow and release will be most useful to you as you navigate all that the new week has to offer.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

Be careful of how much you take on other people’s energy, today. It will be very easy for you to get lost in someone else’s funk and emotional mess and let it affect you. Lessen the possibility of this by having an intention that you stick to and always steer back to in your conversations, as well as practicing stating your needs and boundaries as soon as someone seems to be approaching your threshold.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

Comparison may be a hard thing to avoid doing, today, but it’s important that you try your best. If this urge comes from a sense of wanting to belong, take note of all of the things and people that make you feel seen and respected. If it’s coming from wanting to be “further along” remind yourself that the slower and steadier success unfolds, the longer it will last and the longer you will have to savor it and perfect your craft as it all works out exactly as it should.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

The Taurus moon can teach you some valuable lessons around playing the long-game. Things may feel like they have really slowed or even come to a complete halt since the retrograde, but you may just need to adjust your perspective. What can you do while you “wait”? How can you see this in-between time as a blessing and try to decipher how you can best utilize it? The craftier your become, the faster this phase will pass.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Do your best to get out into the world, today. Go to restaurants, museums, movies, etc, that you’ve never been to before and recognize the amount of possibility for inspiration, opportunity, and growth that surrounds you. Surrounding yourself with the same people on the same trajectory who do the same things can really stunt your creative energy. Remind yourself of the diverse opportunities and people that exist in the world to put your current life and work into new context.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Some generative solitude may really do you and your work some justice, today. Solo hikes, time to create art, cleaning your space, or whatever else makes your time by yourself feel fulfilling and not draining or boring is your task for today. Some things from the past may surface for you, and you’ll want enough space to let them flow through the way they need to, without having to answer or explain anything to anyone else.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You have an opportunity to work on your ability to ask for help when you need it, today. Being stuck or confused doesn’t have to be a punishment nor indicative that there’s something wrong with you or your process. Offering input, perspective, and support is what the humans in your life are there to do. Think about why it is hard for you to ask for this kind of help, be honest about your anxiety around it, but reach out regardless.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Make an effort to really only focus on one thing at a time, today. Tackling tasks in specific time frames, setting alarms on your phone, or making lists of the things you don’t need to worry about yet may be useful for helping you clear some headspace and get back into the moment. What needs to be done tomorrow, next week, next month, or even later today is dependent upon what you do now. Work with intention and presence and the rest will fall into place.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

It’s a good day to tap into your creativity. Try and approach everything you usually do with new perspective. You like order and routine, but that doesn’t mean those routines should never change. The more you can find enjoyment and whimsy in your day-to-day, the more enjoyable your life becomes, and the more opportunities that mimic this kind of energy will find you. Invest your attention and energy on what you want to be abundant.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

Think of the kinds of circumstances, conversations, etc, that have caused you the most stress in the past when trying to navigate your weekly routine. Use those times as lessons to set yourself up for success, this week. Think not only of what kind of people and environments to avoid, but also what kind of physical, emotional, organizational, etc, support you need to be able to navigate these situations or anything else that comes up in your week with as much grace and ease as you can.