daily horoscopes: february 26, 2019

A day of uncertainty and letting things be might be more precarious than it sounds.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs for tips on how to navigate this time.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

Deciphering fear from intuition may be hard to do, today. Don’t let this paralyze you or your plans. The main difference is that your fear will lead you to play a small, scared game that is based on anxiety about what may or may not happen. Intuition will only compel you to do things that force you to play big and trust yourself. When in doubt, make a list of what compels you to make a particular choice or decision and what is keeping you from doing it. It’ll be clear pretty quickly what warning signs you need to heed and what is just a consequence of venturing out of your comfort zone.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

Life is not about being “right.” The more you know, the more you realize that everything is growing and changing around you, and that “truth” is subjective. How can you embrace this fact, today? How can you step into a space of pure curiosity and intrigue and leave your ego at home? Dedication to this particular way of showing up is what will make this day the most rewarding for you. Try it out and see how it changes what everything has to offer you, and how it amplifies all you have to gain from being alive in the here and now.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

Some people covet what you think are your worst qualities. Your perspective on your face, your personality, your body, etc, is entirely bias and informed only by what you think you have gained or lost because of who you think you are. If you can, make your best effort to not fall into traps of comparison or negative self-talk fueled by who or how you think you should be. You are who and what you are. Find ways to love on the parts of yourself you have a hard time facing, today, so that this isn’t a barrier to you getting what you deserve.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

Whatever issues you’ve been having in your relationships have a chance to be resolved, today. The problem you may be having is with the image or expectations you project onto the people around you, and less about who the actual, flawed human beings are that you are relating to. Aim to be as self-aware and open to changing your perspective as possible. This is a longer process. All you must do is initiate its unfolding.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

Everything feels so heavy on your mind because you haven’t made an effort to lay it out and unburden yourself. Today, make a mind map, a schedule, a vision board, or a big to-do list that organizes all of the things you think are looming above you. If you choose not to take everything from a worry in your mind to a tangible, actionable item, that is your problem. Do what you can to ease the anxiety by mapping out your time and knowing what you actually do need to focus on, right now, and know that this is an act of self-care.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Today is not the day to take yourself or the people around you so seriously. Life is hard enough as it is. Find ways to make even monotonous things like cleaning dishes, walking to work, etc, fun and engaging for you. Then, make an effort to schedule a day off sometime in the near future that disentangles you from the things that stress and put pressure on you. Everything will be OK. Especially if you make it your job to have fun and learn what you can, regardless.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

How productive you can be is directly related to how well you are taking care of yourself. What kind of practices and routines have you been keeping up with, lately, that are supporting you on your current path? What usually has worked as “self-care” but is no longer doing what it was intended to? How strong have your boundaries been, lately? These are all questions you may want to explore, today, to stay on track and make sure that all of the recent progress you have made is something you can keep up with.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

The success of your day, today, rests upon how well you can communicate. Any pressure you feel to say what you think someone wants to hear, or not say something because it might “ruin” something, you will end up paying for. Honesty builds trust and it also allows you to clear mental and emotional space to put your mind on what matters instead of dwelling on other people’s potential reactions. Everyone is responsible for their own feelings and reactions. You only need to worry about being clear and intentional about yours.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your peace of mind is more important than anything else. Whenever you feel off, drained, irritated, or unsure, ask yourself what would bring you back to feeling centered. You bring a great deal to your relationships and places of work, and you deserve to set boundaries and take the kind of space that will allow you to continue to show up for these people and tasks in the ways that you want to. Figure out how you want to show up, and what conditions you need to do that, and take action on that insight, today.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

It may be hard for you to focus, today. If so, create some kind of system of incentive to make the work you must tend to more rewarding. You will always make the journey if you know what is at the end of it will make you and your life better. Figure out what experiences, people, places, things, etc, that make even the most tiresome or tedious work worth it and allow yourself to indulge in it once you have honored your commitments.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

It’s time to get honest about what you are truly good at and what you could offer to someone else to take on. Life is too short to struggle with something out of pride or because you think you have no other option. Everything is always done better when the person doing it enjoys the work. Get real about what you can actually take on for the long-run, and what you define as your “work” versus a chore, and ask for help according to what you find.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

It’s a good day to be around people who inspire you and remind you of all you love about the world. You can sometimes get in a rut of flying solo and thinking that is how your best work is done, but you are much more inspired and influenced by the people in your life than you think. Give in to offers to spend quality time that allows you to breathe and let loose a little bit. It will inform your work by giving you better perspective and infusing it with more love and affection, which can never be a bad thing.