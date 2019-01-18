james blake’s ‘assume form’ is the ultimate musical love letter

Assume Form artwork

It’s the day we’ve all been waiting for. Grammy Award-nominated and globally-adored musician James Blake’s fourth studio album has been released. Assume Form is twelve eclectic tracks of impressive features from André 3000, Travis Scott, Metro Boomin, Moses Sumney and ROSALIA. Full of pleasing nods to countless genres and eras, you can almost hear the sound of sunlight streaming into the 30-year-old producer’s world, allowing him to rediscover the colour in everything. Ultimately though, Assume Form is a beautiful love letter to the woman who helped him through a difficult time, doing away with cyclical thoughts and supporting him during his personal and musical evolution.

We’ve added our three favourite tracks from the record – Into The Red, Where’s The Catch? And Mile High – to today’s playlist, because they all bring us huge amounts of joy and you can’t make us choose between them. But what’s that? JB wasn’t the only one to release an album today? Toro Y Moi’s brilliant Outer Space came out too? Featuring guest vocals from ABRA, Wet, and Instupendo? That’s cool. The whole thing is gloriously funky, as exemplified right here by Laws of the Universe with its fun reference to LCD Soundsystem’s Daft Punk Is Playing At My House and the ABRA featuring Miss Me.

Aussie angels Cub Sport’s third album is out today too and well worth a listen. According to a personal post on their socials this morning, the eponymous release is about “releasing inner fears, living your truth, harnessing your power, being yourself, believing in yourself, loving yourself and healing yourself.” Sign us up for regular doses please.

Also back with new music this week is Ariana Grande, the latest popstar to pay homage to The Sound of Music (remember Big Brovaz? lol) with 7 rings. Here Ari practices rich person self-care after a shit couple of years, proclaiming: I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it. Then there’s Norway’s most popular export Sigrid, teasing her predictively-catchy Don’t Feel Like Crying ahead of her debut album next week. Aaand we’re grateful for another installment of The Japanese House to patch us back together again after she broke our hearts with the video for Lilo at the end of last year.

In case that wasn’t enough for you greedy lot, there’s new stuff from AJ Tracey, Octavian, Drenge, Fredo, Du Blonde, Lil Halima, Maggie Rogers, Higher Brothers, the return of Kate Nash and loads more. You’re bloody welcome.

