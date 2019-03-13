searches for sustainable fashion have increased by 66% in the past year

Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 19. Photography @mitchell_sams

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

The world is finally waking up to the very real threat of climate change, and with just 12 years left to limit the devastating effects global warming is having on our planet, it’s coming not a moment too soon. As more of us than ever wake up to the importance of environmentalism, searches for sustainability are increasing steeply, according to new research from fashion search engine Lyst.

In 2018, searches for “sustainable fashion” increased by 66%, while for more specific items, like “sustainable denim” the surge was even higher, with page views up by 187%. Lyst’s research suggests that consumers are being more aware and careful about what they purchase, with customers searching for keywords like “ethical brands”, “econyl” and “organic cotton”.

Lyst have also reported a new interest in their customers for resold and recycled luxury products. Tying in with the huge popularity of peer-to-peer platforms such as Depop, and the resurgence of logomania, many consumers are returning to vintage pieces from iconic logo brands. “There has been a 62% increase in searched-for vintage logo pieces from brands such as Fendi, Dior and Louis Vuitton,” Lyst says.

In other sustainability news, Stella McCartney and Christopher Raeburn are among the 10 fashion businesses to be awarded the inaugural C010 Leadership Award. The award recognises companies that prioritise sustainability as a core tenant of their business. In the spirit of sustainability, the award, which is decided on by a panel of judges from Farfetch, Kering and Vivienne Westwood, forgoes the traditional pomp and ceremony of a prize giving evening, and is awarded virtually.

Alongside Stella and Christopher Osklen, Indigenous, Outland Denim, Mayamiko, Sonica Sarna Design, Ethical Apparel Africa and The Rajlakshmi Cotton Mills were also among the designers recognised for their sustainability efforts. “It’s fantastic to be recognised for our contribution to the industry as it recognises the full spectrum of the fashion business, from the supplier through to the brand,” Christopher Raeburn said of the win. “This is how we approach responsible design.”

