daily horoscopes: march 21, 2019

Intimate relationships are the hot topic of the day as the planet of love runs into some challenging energy.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs for insight on how to maintain your power and approach any messy situations with as much composure and perspective as possible.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

The energy behind your season may have you revved up and ready to make things happen, but you’re instead being asked to let things happen. Opening yourself up to receive is your task for today. Do more listening to the people you love and respect, more walking and venturing without intention, more enjoying yourself and less anxious thinking about what to “do” next. Open your eyes to what is already happening around you and to the opportunities you already have. This is where you’ll find what you’re looking for.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

Aries season is already starting to push you and make you question if you’re fast enough, good enough, smart enough, etc. The answer to all of those questions is yes, you are. You going at your own pace and sticking to what resonates with you is what is best for everyone. It is what makes your work authentic, unique, and needed. Don’t let this season trick you into thinking you’re not going anywhere. Look how far you’ve come in the last one, three, and five years. The best is yet to come, Taurus.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

Don’t try to push conversations that don’t really need to be had, or try and come to conclusions just to reassure yourself in some way, now. Mercury is still retrograde, a time for observation and reflection. Resist giving in to any need you feel to know what something is or isn’t or try to label things. The more you try and force things into boxes, the less they will have to offer you, right now. Know that you are expanding and your connections will, too. Relax into the process.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

Avoid the urge to become fatalistic, right now. If you analyze every move someone makes or try to assign meaning to every little thing, you will always find something troubling to dwell on. Your job right now is to learn to let go. Let go of your expectations so that you can actually tell when your intuition is telling you something isn’t right vs. just noticing that a situation isn’t measuring up to the standard you have set for it.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Think about how you can embody kindness and generosity, today. The deeds you do will not go unnoticed, and will put you on a direct path to where you’re meant to be and who you’re supposed to meet. Decide what to do and who you’ll do it for, but also think about how you will return this kindness and generosity to yourself. Think about what forms you might need these things in, right now, and how you can fill up your cup. You deserve to be uplifted just as much as anyone else.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Practice challenging all of your assumptions as they arise, today. Assumptions about what you think will happen next, about people, about the places you go, etc. Notice where they came from and what purpose you think they serve. The more you can get curious about them, the less power and potential they have to bog you down, and the more room you create for new, more empowering stories to replace them.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

It is important for you to get clear about what you want, right now. Things are moving fast and, if you’re not careful, you may just get pulled in the direction everything and everyone else is moving in instead of where you actually want to go. Take time to get clear and grounded into your intentions for this time period. What do you want to have accomplished by next month? In three months? Six? This is your roadmap and guiding light. Don’t let anyone else convince you otherwise.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You are being challenged to soften, today. Let people in a little further into your thought processes and feelings than you usually would. Communicate with honesty about your ideas and concerns. Ask questions that may have answers that are hard but necessary for you to hear. This vulnerability is what will help you weed out the people who don’t know how to care for you, and bring you closer to the connections that will help to sustain you and your long-term growth.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Love is an action, and it is important that you try to embody your version of what that word means to you, today. You can get head-y and philosophical all you want about what relationships are, or what they should be, but that won’t mean a thing if you don’t demonstrate these ideas and give them legs. This isn’t about settling in to someone else’s standard of affection, but finding your own. Take time to figure out what they are,, and do your best to commit to living it out.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Let today be an experiment in creating space; asking the right questions, leaving a good amount of silence to be filled, putting yourself out there, and allowing others to meet you where you are. Aries season is a dance, and requires you to switch between the roles of initiating and receiving. Step into the role of receiver, right now, and take note of all it can teach you about love, care, and how you can be more strategic when it comes time to push, again.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

Try your best to step a little deeper into your feelings, today. Which emotions have been coming up most consistently over the last few weeks? Where do they come from? What brings them to the surface? And how have you been tending to them? If you haven’t been as present with letting things move through you, find some space to give yourself that time and begin that practice. The more open you can become with yourself, the more free you can become with others.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

It’s a good day to practice stepping up and communicating your needs, and to allow people to do the same. You often infer what people need and allow yourself to give without needing to receive, but this is unsustainable. The more you ask for what you want, the more you encourage others to do the same. This keeps you from having to guess, and also allows you to be more specific and effective in your methods of caring for others, and they in their care of you.