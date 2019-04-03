daily horoscopes: april 3, 2019

We can all reap the rewards of head-strong Aries energy, today, that can help us set new goals and go after what we really want.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs to see how to work this energy to your best benefit.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

Today, make sure all of the things you have on your plate are commitments you still have the capacity and interest to show up for. If your heart isn’t in something, it’s most likely time to let it go, or to at least delegate out the things you don’t like about it. Now is not the time to drag your feet or make excuses. So, clear your life of anything that encourages this kind of response so you can truly make this time count.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

In order to feel stable and secure in your decisions, today, they will truly need to come from you. It’s hard to say “no” when there is financial and social pressure to say yes, even if it’s not right for you, but it’s necessary in order to preserve your energy and authentic connection to what you’re investing in. Spend time alone, in quiet, tuning into your body and inner voice, and don’t let the pressure or opinions of others sway you. It’s not their energy that’s at stake.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

It has come time to pick one thing and focus on it, Gemini. Aries energy works best when distilled and intentionally applied to what brings the most passion and drive out of you. Pinpoint what that is and what dedication and commitment look like at this time in your life. You have ample time to do everything you want to, this lifetime. Let yourself take the leap that feels best for now and trust that everything will happen as and when it should.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

You don’t like being pushed, but what else is going to get you moving, Cancer? Today is your day to find the motivation to keep going and do bigger and brighter things with your time, skills and energy. The people around you can only be as invested in your success and growth as you are. Be the example for what purposeful movement forward looks like and let the people in your life rise to support you on your journey.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

You can get very excited about all of the glorious ways that a situation or endeavor could go, but sometimes you forget to really hone in on the details and make a true plan. Today, give your dreams somewhere to go by creating a roadmap forward. What are the systems and means by which you will bring your gorgeous fantasies to fruition? Plan it out and get just as excited about the phase you’re in as you are about the destination.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Take a look at your beliefs around “worthiness” and “readiness.” Do these beliefs fuel your creative flame to get you to where you want to be? Or, do they stunt you, keep you feeling small, and give you all the more reason to remain in your comfort zone? If the latter rings more true, it’s time to do some work on finding the root of these ideas and yank them out. You will only be as big or do as much as you believe you can. It’s time to think bigger and be better to yourself, Virgo.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

The line between being assertive and being aggressive may be thin, but there is a difference. Don’t write off the power of being assertive just because you don’t want to come off as “rude” or abrasive. You deserve to take up space, and you will be able to tell if the way that you do it is truly harming people. Otherwise, let other people deal with the projections they place onto you when you’re being bold and clear, and do it anyway.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

If you have been thinking about how to say something to someone about your relationship-business, romantic, or otherwise-with them, and your hang-ups about the delivery keep you from being honest, it’s time to break this habit. You know what your intentions are and the fact that you’re considering the delivery says that you know how to be self-aware and tactful when need-be. There are no more excuses left for holding your tongue. Speak your mind, Scorpio.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

The urge to move full-steam ahead with things without fully knowing where you’re going seems really tempting, right now. But I assure you, if you wait you will be glad you did. Instead, use this time to Spring clean your life; spaces, relationships, financial commitments, phone, computer, and whatever else has become too heavy or loaded to bear any new fruit. This preparation will make the process of transitioning into a new phase in your life and work so much sweeter.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

The thing that will get in your way the most, right now, is you. Second-guessing yourself, being ashamed of what you want, wondering if all of the work you’re doing is “worth it” will really put a damper on your ability to get ahead. There is a difference between listening to your intuition and listening to the voice of fear and you must distinguish between the two for yourself. The former will never steer you in the wrong direction, and the latter always will.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

Know that you don’t have to ask for permission to do the things you want to do or indulge in what feels good. You don’t have to balance out doing things for you by doing things for other people or feel ashamed for wanting success and ease for yourself. You deserve these things. Do some work around why you would ever think otherwise so you can move past these limiting beliefs and take advantage of this time.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

Be as clear as you can possibly be, now, and don’t let anyone make you second-guess what you want or what you say. There is a fast-paced nature to your blessings and opportunities that you aren’t quite accustomed to. You will need all of the practices that help you stay connected to your most powerful and confident self, at this time. Things are coming in fast and you will need to know whether it’s best for you to say “yes” to them, or to let them find who they’re truly meant for.