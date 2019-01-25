at dior, kim jones reinvents the saddle bag for men

This article originally appeared on i-D FR.

Almost a year ago, we analysed the return of the Dior Saddle Bag, the noughties It Girl shoulder-wear of choice. Typically paired with a Juicy Couture tracksuit and a flip phone, it was spotted on the forearm of the era's most photographed celebs... Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie, Sienna Miller, even Carrie Bradshaw.

In recent years, as fashion once grew again fixated with a statement piece, vintage versions of the bag began resurfacing on the arms of celebs -- Beyoncé, Rihanna, Bella Hadid -- before Dior's Artistic Director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, refreshed it for her womenswear autumn/winter 18 collection last year. Then in December 2018, Kim Jones brought the bag out for his second show in Tokyo, transforming it into an accessory of the future. A real update of the piece, which found its continuation in the autumn/winter 19 collection Dior presented last week during PFW.

After visiting the future, Kim Jones anchored the Saddle Bag in his luxurious but functional universe, reimagining it as a backpack. The It Bag is reborn.