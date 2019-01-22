daily horoscopes: january 22, 2019

A Venus-Jupiter conjunction suggests it might be.



Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs to see where this tailwind can take you, if you let it.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

Be careful of giving in to the need to “prove” yourself, today. The people in your life know how special you are, and the ones who don’t see it don’t deserve the time and energy you would need to exert to show them. Do one major thing that makes you proud of you, today, and keep it to yourself. Personal celebrations and quiet victories are just as important as loud, public applause.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

Today is the day to make a big career move and/or a big investment in yourself, in some way. Make sure that whatever is required of you to make the investment, and then to maintain it, is sustainable, but see to it that you follow through once everything checks out. Right now, you may not know all of the details or be able to see the finish line clearly, but you’re being pushed to take the first step.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

There is something you’ve known, about the world, your abilities, etc, that you have been waiting to act on. Now is the time to move on the information. You can get through almost any situation when you commit to being confident about it. Decide that this will be one of those things and you can’t not succeed. The universe has your back.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

Your inclination to overdo it, today, is not something to blindly follow. There are blessings all around you. Don’t seek out or overwork yourself for things you don’t have that you think will make your life better. The real challenge is to be happy with where you are now, and let this transit create a space for you to feel ease and gratitude. The more you get stoked about what you’ve got, the more good things will want to find you.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

You may find it hard to get others to match your speed, today, but it’s important to make the effort to meet people where they’re at. We need each other to get where we want to go. Treat everyone like their happiness and clarity is an integral part of you being able to manifest your own dreams. The cycle of care and connection you create will be the catalyst for a ripple effect far larger than you can imagine.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

There are very few things that could go wrong for you, today, so don’t go looking for them. Everytime something good happens, find a way to celebrate it, big or small. In fact, the more you give thanks for and celebrate the little things, the more big, incredible things will reveal themselves. Get lost in the moments that make you feel good about where you are and don’t be so quick to find something to worry about. Whatever you go looking for is what you’ll find.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

The fire of creation is burning bright for you, today. Do something to engage with it that’s just for you. Make a piece of art, start a new project, make music, create a vision board. Whatever it is that will not just allow you to engage with your creative force today, but will support a continuous engagement with this generative flame for the long-term.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You may be realizing that your comfort zone is rapidly changing. That everytime you level up, you quickly become hungry for more. Today is the day to get back to the basics of what satisfies you on the daily. What brings you infinite joy that you will always have access to? What are you really hungry for? Today can be a turning point for you, as long as you turn your attention to the right things.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

It’s a truly exciting day for you, Libra. Your ruling planet joins the most expansive planet there is, but are you ready for the blessings? Use the first half of the day to sort through your personal beliefs. Your potential for growth and abundance is exponential, but potential is only useful if you engage with it. Figure out how you can clear your mind of the clutter and zero in on what it is you truly want to take root, right now.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

The cash is coming, but you’ve got to get clear about some things, first. What are you going to do when abundance arrives? What have you been using your money to feed and sustain in your life and the lives of others, now? What will change when you get more of it? These are important questions to answer before everything changes, but know that you deserve it.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This whole Venus-Jupiter thing is happening in your sign, today, which makes you very lucky. This is a moment you don’t want to sleep through or just go through the motions of, Sagittarius. Pick one or two tasks to really give your all, today. Particularly things that lay out a blueprint for a longer journey of satisfaction and growth. You’ve got the “midas touch” right now, so act like it.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

The real magic is in your solitude, today, Capricorn. Take yourself to dinner and a movie or some other date-night combo that allows you to both get lost in something else, and come back to face your own thoughts and feelings. The themes from the Eclipse on the fifth are re-surfacing and need your attention, as their lessons will do you no good if they go unlearned. Create some empty containers for yourself to think through and act on what the universe wants you to address.

Jaliessa Sipress is an astrologer, writer, and artist.