the female-directed horror so terrifying paramedics were called to the screening

Horror film, Revenge, has been garnering an awful lot of buzz since it launched at Toronto International Film Festival last year.



Great reviews kind of buzz. Picked up by streaming service Shudder in the US kind of buzz. Paramedics being called to the premiere kind of buzz (and that’s just the sound of the defibrillator).

Here’s what we know so far:

Jen (Matilda Lutz) arrives at a remote desert villa with her millionaire playboy boyfriend (Kevin Jannsens) for a weekend of romantic frivolity.

Sounds lovely, right? Nothing unsettling about a barren area of landscape where little precipitation occurs and consequently living conditions are hostile for plant and animal life. Wrong!

Things quickly go south when her lover's hunting pals show up and make inappropriate advances that escalate into an outright assault. The men quickly try to sweep their attack under the rug. Jen, however, proves harder to get rid of than anticipated. She’s after a dish best served extra cold.

Oo-er! Reframing the well-trodden revenge thriller in a powerfully unforgiving style, writer-director Coralie Fargeat's debut flips the genre on its head — applying a female gaze to the action and resurrecting her lead like a vengeance-seeking phoenix from the ashes.

“Revenge is the story of the sloughing of a woman,” Coralie tells us. “But on a different level, it’s really about symbolizing the sloughing of a certain way women are represented in films.

“Too often viewed as a foil or a sexual object which one undresses or belittles, the film plays with this representation, pushing it to its fullest degree, in order to switch it brutally around. At first weak and superficial, the character blooms into a wounded but strong woman who, by drawing up her revenge, will end up taking control over her life again.”

Sounds amazing. Watch the trailer exclusively below.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.