watch the screenwriter of 'call me by your name' talk the future of elio's love life

Call Me By Your Name is not the first time the storied screenwriter James Ivory has explored first love. The theme has been a frequent point of exploration for the 89-year-old. His works highlight the many hurdles involved in finally getting to love someone: Howard’s End focuses on a love rebuffed, Maurice spotlights a homosexual romance clouded in shame and secrecy, and, of course, Call Me By Your Name beautifully paints a queer romance bounded to the summer. The oldest-ever Oscar winner explored his love for love in a new TIFF video, dissecting why sexual awakenings make for great plots.

“In first love, it’s hard to understand what your first love would be,” Ivory says, as the piano chords of “Visions of Gideon” plays softly in the background. “You’ve never experienced love and these emotions come for the first time. They sort of rush at you in a sort of fearful way.” When first love goes array is what Ivory is particularly interested in. “First love could maybe go wonderfully well, no problem at all. Of course what’s interesting in drama is when there are problems. Two people fall in love, and for some reason or another they’re not able to carry it off easily… There’s a million problems and that becomes the bulk of the narrative drive of the story. Their love is interrupted and somehow it manages to survive that and continue and, usually, there is a happy ending.

Ivory says the unresolved, bittersweet ending Call Me By Your Name employs seems to be what he’s most attracted to. “I don’t think I’ve ever done a film where there was an absolute tragic ending,” he says. “They don’t all have happy endings, sometimes they’re unresolved and we’re left with an ambiguous feeling about what will happen next. As we are with Call Me By Your Name.”

Director Luca Guadagnino has met with André Aciman to brainstorm a sequel to Call Me By Your Name. Even though Ivory will not be attached to the followup, he has some ideas about what Elio’s adult life will look. “He will have a great love and that will be the love of his life and you know with somebody like that, as played by Timothée Chalamet, that he’s gonna turn out all right and there will be other loves further ahead.” We sure hope so.

