dutch model bente oort is the new face you need to know right now
Byi-D Teamphotos byOla RindalMar 20 2018, 2:28pm
Walking in some of fall/winter 18's biggest shows, Bente Oort is one to watch. Here, she's shot by Ola Rindal for i-D's Radical Issue.
This article originally appeared in The Radical Issue, no. 351, Spring 2018.
Credits
Photographer Ola Rindal
Styling Marie Chaix
Hair Gilles Degivry at ArtList
Make-up Georgina Graham at Management Artists using M.A.C Cosmetics
Photography assistance Caroline Curdy
Styling assistance Mélina Brossard and Hisato Tasaka
Production Lennart Schlageter at Brachfeld Paris
Casting director Angus Munro for AM Casting (Streeters NY)
Model Bente Oort at Ford.
This article originally appeared on i-D UK.