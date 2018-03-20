Quantcast

dutch model bente oort is the new face you need to know right now

Byi-D Teamphotos byOla Rindal

Mar 20 2018, 2:28pm

Walking in some of fall/winter 18's biggest shows, Bente Oort is one to watch. Here, she's shot by Ola Rindal for i-D's Radical Issue.

This article originally appeared in The Radical Issue, no. 351, Spring 2018.

Top Céline. Jacket (worn underneath) Dries Van Noten. Bodysuit (worn underneath and throughout) Wolford. Trousers Prada. Socks Uniqlo.
Jacket Y/Project. Top (worn underneath) Balenciaga. Trousers Prada.
Vest Céline. Jacket and trousers Stella McCartney. Shirt (worn underneath) Acne Studios.
Vest Céline. Coat Burberry. Dress (worn underneath) Joseph. Trousers Prada. Socks Uniqlo.
Top Isabel Marant. Jacket, shirt (worn underneath) and trousers Dries Van Noten. Socks Uniqlo.
Vest Louis Vuitton. Jacket and shirt (worn underneath) Dries Van Noten. Dress (worn underneath) Miu Miu
Jacket Emporio Armani. Shirt (worn underneath) Maison Margeila. Jacket (worn underneath) and trousers Dries Van Noten.
Dress Diane Von Furstenberg. Jacket (worn underneath) Dries Van Noten. Trousers Prada.
Dress Gucci. Jacket (worn underneath) and trousers Stella McCartney. Socks Uniqlo.
Dress Givenchy. Jacket (worn underneath) Dries Van Noten. Shirt (worn underneath) Lemaire.

Credits

Photographer Ola Rindal
Styling Marie Chaix
Hair Gilles Degivry at ArtList
Make-up Georgina Graham at Management Artists using M.A.C Cosmetics
Photography assistance Caroline Curdy
Styling assistance Mélina Brossard and Hisato Tasaka
Production Lennart Schlageter at Brachfeld Paris
Casting director Angus Munro for AM Casting (Streeters NY)
Model Bente Oort at Ford.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

Originate, don't imitate!

